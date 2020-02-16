Swiss National Bank Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $61,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.95. 1,159,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.