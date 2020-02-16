Swiss National Bank Sells 25,600 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Incyte worth $50,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 357.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $11,214,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,174 shares. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.95.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

