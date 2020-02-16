Swiss National Bank Has $63.55 Million Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Fortis worth $63,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 305,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

