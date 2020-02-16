Swiss National Bank Has $60.61 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Extra Space Storage worth $60,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 665,433 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.