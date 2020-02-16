Swiss National Bank Has $53.45 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Cheniere Energy worth $53,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 1,338,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,261. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

