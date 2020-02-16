SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. SVMK updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. SVMK has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $274,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,006. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

