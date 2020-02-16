SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,745 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of SVMK worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,640 shares. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,006 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.