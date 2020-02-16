SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.81 on Friday. SVMK has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,006. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.