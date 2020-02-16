Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.
NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 27,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
