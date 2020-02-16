Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), approximately 21,699 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.40 ($0.60).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Sureserve Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

