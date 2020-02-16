SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.26.

Shares of SPWR opened at $8.34 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 180,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 219,787 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 442.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 46,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

