Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Ultra Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ultra Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11%

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Ultra Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.07 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

