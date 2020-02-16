Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Cfra

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.
Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 335,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
