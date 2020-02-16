Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Cfra

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 335,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

