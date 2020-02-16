Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,436,954 shares. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

