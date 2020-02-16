Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 348,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

