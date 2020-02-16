Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corteva by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,483 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

