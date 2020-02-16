Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $347,000 Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nevro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,896,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $140.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

