Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Several research firms have commented on SID. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

