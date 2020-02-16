Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

SAIA stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

