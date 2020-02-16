Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of BRT Apartments worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

