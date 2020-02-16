Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,919 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

AHT opened at $2.52 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

