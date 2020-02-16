Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:MSC remained flat at $$19.86 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of -1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.