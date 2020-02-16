Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSYS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

