Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,560 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.