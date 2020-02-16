Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,737,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,097.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $114.99 and a 52-week high of $139.54.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

