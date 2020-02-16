Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $14,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,130,449 shares of company stock valued at $201,978,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

