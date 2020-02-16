Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $271.18. 482,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $187.13 and a 1-year high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

