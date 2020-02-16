Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $176,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.26. 886,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $82.45 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

