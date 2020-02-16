Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,168 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.