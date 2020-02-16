Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,270,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 4,133,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

