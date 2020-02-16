Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,450,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.