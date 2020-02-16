Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trueblue worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trueblue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trueblue alerts:

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 297,941 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.