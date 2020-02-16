Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $64,172,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 499,023 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

