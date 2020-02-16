Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ePlus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ePlus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,569 shares. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,160.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.