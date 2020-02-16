Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LogMeIn by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 789,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

