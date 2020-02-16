Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 936,877 shares. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

