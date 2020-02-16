Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,248 shares. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

