Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,206 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 150,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,212,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

