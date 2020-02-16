Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $146.99. 3,555,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

