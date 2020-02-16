Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 242,218 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

