Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

