Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 1,938,858 shares of the company were exchanged. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

