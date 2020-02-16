Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 6,147 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 659,432 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.
Gildan Activewear Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
