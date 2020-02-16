Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,908 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. 640,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.