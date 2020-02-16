Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 145 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $214,824.61. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,899. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,766 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.