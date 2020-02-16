Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 83.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 85.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 76.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiwi in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 200,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. Qiwi PLC has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

