Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $440,000 Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,393,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,729. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

