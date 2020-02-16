Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $5.94 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

