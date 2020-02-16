Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

BBD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,794,350 shares. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

