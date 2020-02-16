Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,663 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 878,005 shares. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

